Suriya starts filming for Siruthai Siva's movie

National Award winner Suriya on Wednesday said he has started shooting for his next film with director Siruthai Siva of Annaatthe fame.
The actor made the announcement on his official Twitter account.
"Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!! #Suriya42 @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @StudioGreen2 @UV_Creations," Suriya captioned the photo with the director and composer Devi Sri Prasad from the film's launch.
Shoot begins..!
Need all your blessings..!!#Suriya42 @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @StudioGreen2 @UV_Creations pic.twitter.com/6lSqkVt8t1
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 24, 2022
Produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, the untitled movie marks the actor's 42nd project.
Last month, Suriya was announced as the winner of best actor National Award for Soorarai Pottru. He shared the honour with Ajay Devgn for latter's performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Suriya recently featured in a cameo in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram and starred as himself in a guest appearance in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, fronted by R Madhavan.
He will next be seen in Vanangaan.
