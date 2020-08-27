Sushant Singh Rajput case: Kangana says ready to help NCB

Revealing that the most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, three-time National Award winner Kangana Ranaut said that she is ready to help the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

However, she said that she needs protection from the Central government as her career and life would be at risk.

The statement of the 33-year-old actor assumes significance as the NCB joined the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) that is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge,” Kangana tweeted from handle @KanganaTeam.

Narrating her own experience, she tweeted: “I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery and mafia.”

“If NCB enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen,” she said, and appealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Swachh Bharat Mission cleanses the “gutter called Bullywood”.

Referring to her revelations, she said, “I don’t think it’s that explosive in movie Sanju exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia’s underworld connections has been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything.”

She said she was ready to help NCB but sought protection. “I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quite evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed,” she said.