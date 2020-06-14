Sushant Singh Rajput's stint with TV, films

Sushant Singh Rajput's stint with TV, films

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 15:37 ist
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.
Rajput’s last big screen release was Rajkumar Hirani’s “Chhichhore”. Here are the films, TV shows he starred in

Read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Films starring Sushant Singh Rajput

Kai Po Che!                                  (2013)

Shuddh Desi Romance             (2013)

PK                                                   (2014)

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy  (2015)

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story  (2016)

Raabta                                          (2017)

Welcome to New York             (2018)
  
Kedarnath                                   (2018)

Sonchiriya                                  (2019)
 
Chhichhore                                (2019)
  
Drive                                           (2019)

Dil Bechara                               (2020) - yet to be released

TV Shows

2008–2009      Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil   
2009–2011     Pavitra Rishta

Reality shows

2010                 Zara Nachke Dikha   
2010–2011     Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4    
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput

What's Brewing

Scientists identify 3 COVID-19 disease phases

Scientists identify 3 COVID-19 disease phases

COVID-19 lockdowns helped people consume less sugar

COVID-19 lockdowns helped people consume less sugar

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

Fresh world protests against police violence

Fresh world protests against police violence

 