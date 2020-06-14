Sushant Singh Rajput's stint with TV, films

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.
Rajput’s last big screen release was Rajkumar Hirani’s “Chhichhore”. Here are the films, TV shows he starred in
Read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide
Films starring Sushant Singh Rajput
Kai Po Che! (2013)
Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)
PK (2014)
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015)
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
Raabta (2017)
Welcome to New York (2018)
Kedarnath (2018)
Sonchiriya (2019)
Chhichhore (2019)
Drive (2019)
Dil Bechara (2020) - yet to be released
TV Shows
2008–2009 Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil
2009–2011 Pavitra Rishta
Reality shows
2010 Zara Nachke Dikha
2010–2011 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4