Sushant Singh Rajput's stint with TV, films

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.

Rajput’s last big screen release was Rajkumar Hirani’s “Chhichhore”. Here are the films, TV shows he starred in

Films starring Sushant Singh Rajput

Kai Po Che! (2013)

Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

PK (2014)

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015)

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Raabta (2017)

Welcome to New York (2018)



Kedarnath (2018)

Sonchiriya (2019)



Chhichhore (2019)



Drive (2019)

Dil Bechara (2020) - yet to be released

TV Shows

2008–2009 Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

2009–2011 Pavitra Rishta

Reality shows

2010 Zara Nachke Dikha

2010–2011 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4

