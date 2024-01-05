JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia drops hilarious travel blog from London vacation with Vijay Verma

The 'Kaavaalaa' girl posted a hilarious blog and wrote 'Vlog ❌ weलोग ✅'.
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 05:50 IST

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia welcomed the new year with her beau Vijay Varma and their best friends Amit Kataria, J D Singh and Aditi Nagpal in London. The diva took to social media and treated her fans with her sojourn to London.

The Kaavaalaa girl posted a hilarious blog and wrote "Vlog ❌ weलोग ✅" (sic).

The 42-second clip is going viral on social media which Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and friends making the most of their London trip.

What attracted many was the voice-over to the blog which had a 'desi' twist. The clip showed them having a blast by exploring new places and food.

Moments after the post, fans and followers flooded the comments section reacting to the hilarious post.

The clip has so far garnered over three million views and continues to garner more views.

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship came to spotlight when the duo was spotted getting cosy in Goa and reports suggest that the lovebirds are all set to marry this year.

(Published 05 January 2024, 05:50 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentTamannaah BhatiaVijay Varma

