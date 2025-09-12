Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on female friendships in showbiz, calls rivalry 'baseless'

<p>Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for her upcoming web series <em>Do You Wanna Partner</em>, where she stars alongside Diana Penty. The diva will be seen essaying the role of an entrepreneur in the project. </p><p>Ahead of the release, Tamannaah graced a chat show where she opened up about women, sisterhood and her take on female friendships in show business.</p><p>When asked about women pulling each other down, Tamannaah gave a direct response, “I have very close female friendships. Many of them are from my industry, many of them are my colleagues, and many of them are my absolute contemporaries. My logic is simple, if I hate my contemporary, it’s not like their work will come to me. I feel like the entire premise is baseless. Whether you love them or hate them, your life is not gonna change. You will only get what you want and what is meant for you."</p><p>She further added that she is currently in a fulfilling phase of her life, saying, “Right now is the best phase of my life. I am meeting many different women, all very strong yet different."</p>.<p>Talking about her circle of contemporary friends, Tamannaah said names of colleagues she deeply admires “Right now, I have this really amazing friend circle, it’s got Mrunal Thakur, Rasha Thadani and Wamiqa Gabbi. They are absolute industry women and are acing it in what they do. We are like one really cool, strong group."</p><p>On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to take the audience on a ride with her performance in <em>Do You Wanna Partner</em>. Besides this, the actress is actively working across both Bollywood and South cinema, demonstrating her talent with a range of impactful performances.</p>