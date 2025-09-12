Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on female friendships in showbiz, calls rivalry 'baseless'

Ahead of the release, Tamannaah graced a chat show where she opened up about women, sisterhood and her take on female friendships in show business.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 14:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 14:56 IST
Entertainment NewsTamannaah BhatiaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us