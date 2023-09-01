Home
Homeentertainment

Tamannah Bhatia treats fans to breathtaking views from Maldives vacation

Actress Tamannah Bhatia is currently in Maldives on vacation with rumoured partner Vijay Varma.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 13:23 IST

Actress Tamannah Bhatia gave her fans a glimpse of her vacation from the tropical paradise Maldives.

Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

The diva shared a series of pictures from the vacation where she is seen unwinding herself.

Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

Going by the pictures, it seems the diva had a blast on her trip to the to the island country.

Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

The 'Kaavaalaa' star is seen enjoying a fresh drink amidst nature's lap.

Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah Bhatia in Maldives.

Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

(Published 01 September 2023, 13:23 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentBollywood newsMaldivesCelebrity VacationsTamannah Bhatia

