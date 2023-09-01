Tamannah Bhatia treats fans to breathtaking views from Maldives vacation

Actress Tamannah Bhatia gave her fans a glimpse of her vacation from the tropical paradise Maldives.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
The diva shared a series of pictures from the vacation where she is seen unwinding herself.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Going by the pictures, it seems the diva had a blast on her trip to the to the island country.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
The 'Kaavaalaa' star is seen enjoying a fresh drink amidst nature's lap.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Tamannaah Bhatia in Maldives.
Credit: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks