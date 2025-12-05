<p>Bengaluru: As disruptions with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo</a> continue, over 100 flights were cancelled at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport </a>on Friday morning. </p><p>As per airport sources, 102 IndiGo flights have been cancelled so far — 52 arrivals and 50 departures. </p>.Flight cancellations: IndiGo issues 'heartfelt apology'; says operations to be normalised by February 10, 2026.<p>This has mainly impacted passengers travelling to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. Several passengers have raised complaints about last-minute cancellations, after receiving no prior intimation from the airlines. </p>.<p>“Like a hostage situation at the bangalore airport: IndiGo passengers stuck for over 24 hours with zero updates. Flights cancelled/ delayed, luggage taken, cancellations impossible. Still boarding passes are getting issued. Need immediate action,” wrote Shubha an X user. </p><p>Another social media post read, “My son (Jitin Jain) had an Indigo flight from Bangalore to Delhi on December 4 at 10 pm. The flight is being delayed every two hours and the status for flying is still not available. My son has been at the airport since last night and need your intervention,” tagging the civil aviation minister. </p>.Cancellations to continue for next 2-3 days, IndiGo says operations to be normalised by February 10 .<p>Late December 4, IndiGo issued another statement apologising for the disruptions. </p><p>“The last two days have seen widespread disruption across IndiGo’s network</p><p>and operations. We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy,” it read. </p><p>While the airlines has advised passengers to regularly check the flight status, passengers DH spoke to shared that the online listing were not being regularly updated.</p>