Tamil cinema needs script over spectacle

Producers spend crores on big stars, production designs, and promotions, but are not ready to pay decent money to hire scriptwriters. But some improvement is in sight. After seeing the success of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, ‘Viduthalai’, and ‘Vendhu Thaninthadhu Kaadu’, as an ardent cinephile, I wish other sensible filmmakers dig into the rich Tamil (or any language) literary works to make better films. If there’s one line our directors and producers need to have framed on their walls, it is Hitchcock’s famous quote: “To make a great film, you need three things — the script, the script, and the script.”