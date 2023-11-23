Tamil original horror series 'The Village' premieres at IFFI 2023

The star-studded premiere of the first episode of the highly-anticipated Tamil original series The Village was held at the ongoing 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The event kicked off with the series’ team, including Arya, Divya Pillai, Milind Rau and Aparna Purohit, Prime Video’s Head of Originals – India and Southeast Asia, ruling the red carpet. Prithul Kumar, Director, IFFI, MD, NFDC Ltd., Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India was also present at the event.

This was followed by Aparna opening the session with a special thanks to the organisers at IFFI for creating a wonderful platform for Indian stories and storytellers to showcase their talent and body of work, and giving a brief introduction about the show to the audience. The thrilling and racy trailer set the tone for the evening.

The applause after the episode ended was a strong testament to the fact that the sneak peek into 'The Village' had left horror aficionados in the audience craving for more!

Building the fervor even further, the series’ team engaged in an insightful conversation sharing anecdotes about the challenges and experiences of working on a creature horror series that has not been attempted in the streaming space so far in India, and much more!

The team was then felicitated by Ankita Mishra, IAS and CEO of Entertainment Society of Goa.

Actor Arya, who is making his debut in original streaming with The Village, said, “I am honoured to be making my longform OTT debut with the series, working alongside the exceptionally talented Milind Rau and the team at Prime Video. The Village is more than just a series to me. Playing the role of Gautham has allowed me to explore a new genre and work with a magnificent cast and crew. The series has moments that will make one jump in fright, but it also has emotional depth and an underlying social message. As an actor, we are often fortunate to be a part of stories that transcend boundaries, connect with people and create lasting memories. It is a show we are all incredibly proud of and I hope you enjoy watching the series when it premieres as much as we have enjoyed making it.”

The Village is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 24 in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi with subtitles in English.