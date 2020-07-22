Tanuj Virwani on ‘Inside Edge Season 3’: My character will continue to evolve into a more mature individual

Actor Tanuj Virwani impressed a vast section of the audience when he delivered a feisty performance in the Amazon Prime Video original series Inside Edge. He reprised his role in the second season of the show, hitting it out of the park once again. Speaking to DH, ‘Vayu’ opens up about the future of the series and dealing with trolls on social media.

(Edited excerpts)

What can fans expect from the third season of Inside Edge?

Inside Edge Season 3 will begin exactly where the previous season had ended. You will continue to see my character evolve into a more mature individual. Moreover, the show focuses on a different form of cricket this time around.

How did you prepare to play Vayu Raghavan in Inside Edge?

It was an exhausting but exhilarating role for me as Vayu is a mercurial and aggressive character. There is no middle line when it comes to him.

What encouraged you to enter the digital space?

It was not a strategic move. I decided to audition for Amazon Prime Video’s Inside Edge after none of my movies worked. Luckily, it clicked and I got the role. In hindsight, it seems as if everything was planned but it was not. Moreover, generally speaking, the medium does not matter for me as an actor

How did the acting bug bite you?

I was always creatively-inclined but the acting was not exactly on my mind. I thought that I would be a writer or director. However, as luck would have it, acting happened. So in a way, you can say that I am an accidental actor.

What is your take on the nepotism debate?

Nepotism and camps do exist and it would be silly to not acknowledge the same. However, in my case, my mother (Rati Agnihotri) never lobbied for me. I never got a big launch. While a star kid might get easy access the expectations are high.

Do you plan to venture into direction in the coming days?

I want to explore direction in the near future but not immediately. I want to cement my position in the industry before trying anything new.

Is social media a boon or a bane for actors/celebrities?

Social media a wonderful tool and can be so good. However, people use it in a negative way. I myself have been trolled and do not like it when someone says something about my family or my close ones. Social media has become toxic of late. Either the government or the platforms themselves need to put some type of restrictions.