Team 'Animal' seeks blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

From Mumbai's trailer preview to Delhi's grand trailer launch, the team behind the highly anticipated movie Animal is leaving no stones unturned and has been capturing hearts and garnering immense love from fans and audiences across the nation.

Led by the stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producers Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Shiv Chanana, the team recently visited the iconic Bangla Saheb Gurudwara in Delhi to seek blessings after the overwhelming response to their intense and gripping trailer.

The journey of Animal began with a spectacular trailer preview in Mumbai, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. The team then took their promotional campaign to Delhi, where a grand trailer launch event was held, drawing attention from fans and media alike. The response from both cities has been nothing short of phenomenal, with audiences eagerly awaiting the movie's release.

The Animal team took a moment to visit the historic Bangla Saheb Gurudwara in Delhi. Seeking blessings for the success of their film, the team immersed themselves in the spiritual ambiance of the Gurudwara, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response received so far.

The trailer has undeniably left a mark on moviegoers in the nation, leaving many in awe of its intensity and gripping narrative. Social media platforms are buzzing with excitement as fans express their eagerness to witness the cinematic spectacle unfold on the big screen.