<p>Showbiz is a ruthless arena where today’s triumph is the only thing that matters, and loyalty changes by the minute. The budding superstar Teja Sajja took the showbiz by storm with his big outing in <em>Hanu-Man</em> (2024). Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film shattered expectations and emerged as a box-office winner, collecting over Rs 300 crore.</p><p>Just when everything appeared to be on track for the duo’s most anticipated return in <em>Jai Hanuman</em>, with fans counting down the days to see them bring back their magic one more time. By bringing Rishab Shetty on board, the makers have elevated the film’s profile to new heights, leveraging the massive pan-India stardom he earned with <em>Kantara</em>.</p><p>However, a startling rumour has recently taken the industry by shock, leaving Teja Sajja’s fans deeply concerned. If reports are to be believed, Teja Sajja has walked out of the project and won’t be seen in the sequel, courtesy Rishab Shetty.</p>.<p>Industry sources suggest that Teja Sajja has distanced himself from the PVCU, specifically the <em>Jai Hanuman</em> sequel, citing concerns over limited screen time.</p><p>Ever since the announcement that <em>Kantara</em> star Rishab Shetty would headline the film, Teja has reportedly grown wary of how his character would be treated. It appears the creative shifts following Rishab’s casting were the deciding factor in Teja’s decision to distance himself from the project.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, neither Prasanth nor Tejja has reacted to this rumour, but developments indicate that Tejja has moved on and is busy concentrating on his other projects. </p><p>Insiders suggest that Tejja is busy discussing his immediate next with filmmaker Mallik Ram, with whom he earlier worked on <em>Adbhutham </em>(2021). The movie is said to be a first-of-its-kind superhero film in Indian cinema.</p>