Tend to ignore social media trolls, says 'Rules of the Game' actor Chandan Roy Sanyal

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, a fairly popular name in the Hindi film industry, says that he tends to ignore trolls and prefers being less active on social media platforms.

In an exclusive interview with DH, the sincere performer opens up about being a part of Zee5's Rules of the Game (a part of the Forbidden Love anthology) and says he took it up as it offers a 'unique take' on modern love.

(Edited excerpts)

What encouraged you to give the nod to Rules of the Game?

I liked the story as it presented a unique take on modern love. I had worked with director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury before and was also looking forward to collaborating with (actress) Ahana Kumra.

How do you prepare for a role? Do you prefer in-depth preparation as opposed to going with the flow?

I usually read the script and use my imagination to build the character in my mind. So, in a way, I already have a few ideas (about playing the character) at the back of my mind before the shoot.

What is your take on reel intimacy?

I am open to it but everything depends on who is involved in the process. I tend to analyse whether such scenes are necessary while understanding the thought process behind them.

What is the difference between working in films and acting in a web show?

There is no difference in the way you perform a particular role. However, an OTT platform has a mass reach and appreciation is instant.

How do deal with social media trolls?

I generally tend to ignore such things. Moreover, I make it a point to refrain from posting (personal) stuff on social media. The basic idea is to stay away from social media (as far as possible) and not comment on most things.

What is the key to survival in the industry?

The biggest challenge is to have patience and be focussed. This is a long journey and one really needs to stay/feel healthy and be rested.

Any dream roles?

I am a big Kamal Haasan fan and would like to work with him. I also admire the work of Mani Ratnam and would love to collaborate with him. Working with these two is a dream and it would be nice if it happens in the same film