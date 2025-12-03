<p>Anand L Rai's <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em> starring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dhanush">Dhanush</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kriti-sanon">Kriti Sanon</a> continues its impressive run at the box office and has collected over Rs 10 crore on Day 5. Achieving a double-digit on Tuesday affirms that the movie has managed to perform well and attract audiences to the theaters.</p><p>Now the India nett collection stands at Rs 72.71 crore NBOC India across all languages and will cross the magical Rs 100 crore mark in a day or two.</p>.<p>Thanks to the new age romance along with positive word-of-mouth, the movie witnessed a sharp rise in footfalls across theatres. Filmmaker Anand L Rai's emotional storytelling and Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's fiery performances are emerging as key drivers of its continued performance.</p><p>Made around themes of obsession and heartbreak, the movie revolves around the journey of Shankar and Mukti, building up a high-intensity big-screen drama. The new pairing has successfully delivered a hit, as the movie maintains strong momentum and is anticipated to sustain its triumphant run throughout the current week.</p><p>Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em>, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A R Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.</p>