'Tere Ishk Mein' Box Office: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon collects Rs 10 crore on Day 5, total nears Rs 73 crore

Thanks to the new age romance along with positive word-of-mouth, the movie witnessed a sharp rise in footfalls across theaters.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 07:46 IST
Credit: T-Series

Credit: T-Series

Published 03 December 2025, 07:46 IST
