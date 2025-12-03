<p>Hubballi: Highlighting the importance of encouragement by the parents for the effective learning by children, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dharwad">Dharwad</a> Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu GRJ asked parents to join hands with the district administration in its efforts to improve the SSLC results in the district.</p><p>She was speaking at a workshop on ‘Community partnership for SSLC results improvement’ for Urdu medium school headmasters, SDMC presidents and community leaders, organised by the District Administration, the Zilla Panchayat, the Minority Welfare Department and the School Education Department, at Anjuman-E-Islam’s Nehru College at Ghantikeri in Hubballi on Tuesday.</p>.Hubballi-Dharwad civic body yet to tap advertisement revenue potential.<p>"Teachers should impart quality education to students, while parents should encourage children to develop more interest in studies. Parents should ensure that their children attend schools regularly, and steps would be taken if the problems being faced by children are brought to the notice of the officials concerned. Various programmes are being organised since six months, to improve the SSLC results, and voluntary organisations have also extended co-operation," Divya Prabhu said.</p><p>Interacting with parents, she also said steps are taken to provide building, drinking water, toilet, electricity connection and other basic facilities to schools.</p><p>Assuring to arrange free coaching facility for CET and NEET, she also underscored the importance of learning languages and other subjects, and staying away from mobile phone addiction.</p><p>Children up to 14 years of age should be sent to school, as child labour is prohibited, she added.</p><p>Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer Bhuvanesh Patil said English should also be learnt along with the mother tongue.</p><p>DDPI S S Keladimath, and former minister A M Hindasgeri also spoke. Hubballi City Tahsildar Mahesh Gaste, Taluk Panchayat (TP) Executive Officer Ramachandra Hosamani, and others were present.</p>