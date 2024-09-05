Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT': Where to stream online

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest outing Greatest of All Time hit the theatres on September 5, 2024. The movie has opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences, and is all set to become one of the highest-opening Tamil film of 2024. If reports are to be believed, the movie is expected to surpass the Rs 100-crore mark on its opening day.
After completing the successful theatrical run, the movie will will premiere on popular streaming giant Netflix. In one of the historic deals in South India, Netflix is said to have obtained the post-theatrical streaming rights for ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay starrer Greatest Of All Time for an impressive Rs 110 crore, according to reports.
The sci-fi action movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The story revolves around a RAW agent’s mission that goes awry, only to resurface and haunt Vijay's character and his family years later, revealing how they confront and resolve the problem.
Written by Venkat Prabhu, Ezhilarasu Gunasekaran and K Chandru, the movie stars Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu in key roles.
Greatest of All Time is Thalapathy Vijay’s penultimate film as he plans to retire from acting and focus entirely on his political career. Vijay is anticipated to begin work on his next project, directed by H Vinoth, which is scheduled to start filming in October 2024.
Published 05 September 2024, 07:18 IST