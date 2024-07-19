'The Boys' Season 4 finale review: Land of the free & home of the brave...now ruled by supes

While this season may have been polarising and somewhat scattered -- given the many plots points and characters pursuing their own agendas, amid all the allegiance flip-flops in almost every episode -- it does end up culminating in a decent rounded-off climax. A dark hell-hole for the US of A in general, but nevertheless, it does.

But, it also sets off a do-or-die storyline in motion for the 'heroes', as the wait for season 5 begins, with some likely to get redemption, while others might gain a glimmer of hope in the big bad world of supes.

When the assassination attempt on President-elect Dakota Bob Singer, which Homelander's hired brain Sage (Susan Heyward) orchestrated fails after the shape-shifter Annie/Starlight is caught and killed on the job by the real one, VP-elect Victoria Neuman wants out of the machinations. Why?

Homelander is now totally unhinged, having already outed her as a Supe on live TV. He lashes out and threatens her and her daughter Zoe, forcing Neuman to turn to her friend-turned-foe Hughie in her time of desperation, wanting help and protection. In return, Stan Edgar's protegee promises dirt to take down Vought, and it seems like forgiveness is the way forward when they all grudgingly team up to decide the further course of action. However, a Doctor Octopus-esque Billy Butcher throws a wrench in the works. F*cking diabolical, right?!

He kills Neuman, takes the Supe-killing virus which Frenchie has finally managed to squeeze out of Kimiko's infected leg and exits cool as a cucumber, with his teammates left gaping at his receding back. A real bummer for Hughie and co's plan!

But in the end, things turn out the way Sage had envisioned all along, albeit with a few hiccups. Homelander gets where he intended to, his grip firmly on the White House. As Sage tells the latter when he has seemingly given everything up after the failed assassination attempt, she did it to just see 'if she could '.