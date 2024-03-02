The creator is dead, long live his dream  

A year ago, on March 9, Satish Kaushik succumbed to a heart attack in Gurugram. But he left behind a part of himself, a passion project he had completed and even edited before his untimely death. Eight days before his first death anniversary, driven by his wife Shashi, nephew Nishant and producers, Ganesh and Ratan Jain, Kaagaz 2 released in the theatres like Satish had wished. It had upset him that Kaagaz, which he directed, had to come on OTT because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the actor, who was also the film’s creative director and producer, wasn’t around to see Kaagaz 2 play on the big screen. Nor was actor Joy Mukherjee, whose Love in Bombay, which he produced and directed in 1971, finally released on August 2, 2013.