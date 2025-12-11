Menu
entertainment

‘The Devil’ movie review: Machismo on the rampage in Darshan potboiler

The only saving grace is that the actor plays a double role — a good Krishna, an aspiring actor. The evil Darshan is Dhanush Rajshekhar aka The Devil, spoilt child of a corrupt chief minister.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 10:06 IST
The Devil | Kannada (Theatres)
1.5/5
Director:Prakash
Cast:Darshan, Rachana Rai, Achyuth Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar
Published 11 December 2025, 10:06 IST
kannada filmDarshanMovie ReviewEntertainmen News

