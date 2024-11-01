'The Game Returns: Squid Game Season 2' teaser trailer unveiled at Lucca Comics & Games 2024

<p>The game is set to restart! The main teaser trailer for the much-anticipated second season of <em>Squid Game</em> has finally been released. It was unveiled for the first time at Lucca Comics & Games, Europe’s largest Comic Con, where thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the new season. The excitement was heightened by the in-person appearance of stars Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk.</p>.<p>Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, <em>Squid Game</em> rapidly turned into a global sensation after its debut in 2021. After 12 years in the making, it reached the milestone of becoming Netflix's most popular series in just 12 days. Capturing global interest, it led the Global Top 10 for nine consecutive weeks — a historic achievement for a non-English series — and made waves with its record-breaking Emmy wins.</p><p>As Season 2 unfolds, the stakes are raised significantly, with Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, known as Player 456. Carrying the weight of his past experiences and a hardened demeanor, Gi-hun is on a crucial mission to reveal the grim realities of the competition. Unfortunately, his warnings are dismissed, causing tensions to rise as other players begin to suspect his true motives.</p><p>The teaser also shows the return of Lee Byung-hun as the mysterious Front Man, whose true motivations remain cloaked in secrecy, while Wi Ha-jun’s Hwang Jun-ho is back, driving the narrative forward as the relentless detective on a mission of his own.</p><p><em>Squid Game Season 2</em> premieres globally on December 26, on Netflix.</p>