The Great Indian Kapil Show: Indian cricketers revisit their T20 triumphs

<p>In a country like India, where cricket is a passion, few moments can compare to the exhilaration of winning a World Cup—especially the T20 edition. This year, the Indian Cricket Team made history by achieving that victory. In an episode of Season 2 of Netflix's <em>The Great Indian Kapil Show</em>, the World Cup winners shared a series of entertaining and touching anecdotes, making the audience feel as if they were right there with the trophy.</p><p>Rohit Sharma opened the festivities by sharing a lighthearted post-finale experience that took place in the Caribbean. A hurricane caused a delay in their departure from Barbados, allowing each player to 'babysit' the coveted trophy for 15 minutes in their hotel rooms. 'Some of the boys cuddled with it and took selfies...' Rohit laughed. The standout moment? A cheeky photo of Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, with the trophy comfortably situated between them, which Kapil Sharma had prepared to show the audience.</p><p>Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, didn't get as much alone time with the trophy as he'd hoped. "For 10 minutes, it was with my parents. My dad was sharing it on WhatsApp groups, and my mom made it her WhatsApp status. I only managed to take 1 or 2 photos with it."</p><p>Axar Patel took the audience behind the scenes of a surreal post-victory experience. Trapped in Barbados, waiting in queues for breakfast and lunch, it didn't even feel like they'd just become world champions. "It wasn't until we landed back in India that it finally hit us" But perhaps the biggest surprise of all? Having to give an English interview! He recollected what Mohd. Siraj told him, "Siraj said DK (Dinesh Kartik) bhai took my interview in English. Some so many guys speak English, I have no idea why we were chosen!" Axar joked. "I did the interview, but I don't know half of what I said. Siraj, though? He gave half the interview and then bolted, saying, '"That's all the English I know!'"</p><p>Shivam Dube brought a heartfelt note to the banter. After all the celebrations, he just wanted to return home to Mumbai and hug his father, the man who'd put in so much to help him become the cricketer he is today. "That's when I realized—I've really achieved something."</p><p>Between the laughs, the nostalgia, and the unforgettable memories, this episode was a perfect blend of the funny, unpredictable journey of winning the T20 World Cup—and the incredible bond these players share with their families, their fans, and each other.</p><p>One can watch the World Cup champions on The Great Indian Kapil Show from 8pm onwards, exclusively on Netflix.</p>