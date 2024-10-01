Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Indian cricketers revisit their T20 triumphs

Rohit Sharma opened the festivities by sharing a lighthearted post-finale experience that took place in the Caribbean.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 13:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 13:17 IST
Rohit SharmaNetflixNetflix IndiaKapil SharmaArshdeep SinghAxar PatelShivam Dube

Follow us on :

Follow Us