The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on his character in 'The Family Man'

In this episode of The Lead, ace actor Manoj Bajpayee talks about his character in 'The Family Man', him venturing in the OTT space, and more.
Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. In today’s episode, DH’s Nina C George talks to ace actor Manoj Bajpayee about his latest project, 'The Family Man' season 2 and more. Listen in.
Nina C George: Hi, how are you?
Manoj Bajpayee: Very well, Nina.
Nina: Welcome to DH Radio.
Manoj: Thank you.
Nina: I realised that Sreekant Tiwari has evolved from season 1, how was it like playing the evolved Sreekant Tiwari?
Manoj: I don't know whether to define that stage of Sreekant Tiwari's mind has evolved but definitely Sreekant Tiwari who is not into his element, someone who is completely held back by the circumstances that he is thrown in and also trying to come to terms with the changed realities and circumstances in his life, he wants to keep everything together...
To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'
Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo
DH Toon | A task for Twitter's new grievance officer
Managing Covid-19 crisis in rural areas
This campaign vows to document every Covid-19 death
Roger Federer out of French Open: Sports stars react
Harry and Meghan: Timeline of the royal fairytale