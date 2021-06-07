The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on his character in 'The Family Man'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 07 2021, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 11:26 ist
Manoj Bajpayee. Credit: Getty images

In this episode of The Lead, ace actor Manoj Bajpayee talks about his character in 'The Family Man', him venturing in the OTT space, and more.

Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. In today’s episode, DH’s Nina C George talks to ace actor Manoj Bajpayee about his latest project, 'The Family Man' season 2 and more. Listen in.

Nina C George: Hi, how are you?

Manoj Bajpayee: Very well, Nina.

Nina: Welcome to DH Radio.

Manoj: Thank you.

Nina: I realised that Sreekant Tiwari has evolved from season 1, how was it like playing the evolved Sreekant Tiwari?

Manoj: I don't know whether to define that stage of Sreekant Tiwari's mind has evolved but definitely Sreekant Tiwari who is not into his element, someone who is completely held back by the circumstances that he is thrown in and also trying to come to terms with the changed realities and circumstances in his life, he wants to keep everything together...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manoj Bajpayee
OTT
Entertainment
dh radio
The Lead

What's Brewing

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo

Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo

DH Toon | A task for Twitter's new grievance officer

DH Toon | A task for Twitter's new grievance officer

Managing Covid-19 crisis in rural areas

Managing Covid-19 crisis in rural areas

This campaign vows to document every Covid-19 death

This campaign vows to document every Covid-19 death

Roger Federer out of French Open: Sports stars react

Roger Federer out of French Open: Sports stars react

Harry and Meghan: Timeline of the royal fairytale

Harry and Meghan: Timeline of the royal fairytale

 