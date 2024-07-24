Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' unveils new characters in Season 2

In anticipation of this year's eagerly awaited San Diego Comic-Con, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has unveiled new details, teasing and introducing new characters for the highly anticipated Season 2 premiere. Take a look...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 14:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Kevin Eldon as Narvi: The great dwarf, Narvi, was described by JRR Tolkien as a “craftsman," a dwarf expert in smithing, and a close friend of Celebrimbor. Together, they created the famous Doors of Durin, on the west side of Khazad-dum.

Kevin Eldon as Narvi: The great dwarf, Narvi, was described by JRR Tolkien as a “craftsman," a dwarf expert in smithing, and a close friend of Celebrimbor. Together, they created the famous Doors of Durin, on the west side of Khazad-dum.

Credit: Instagram/@theringsofpower

ADVERTISEMENT
Amelia Kenworthy as Mirdania: Mirdania is a protege of master craftsman Celebrimbor, but her loyalty will be tested when an unexpected visitor arrives in Eregion, with the potential to alter the destiny of the Elven-smiths forever.

Amelia Kenworthy as Mirdania: Mirdania is a protege of master craftsman Celebrimbor, but her loyalty will be tested when an unexpected visitor arrives in Eregion, with the potential to alter the destiny of the Elven-smiths forever.

Credit: Instagram/@ameliakenworthy_

Selina Lo as Rian: Reputed to be one of the finest archers in Lindon, Rian, one of the members of Elrond’s recently formed band of warrior-elves. Her courage, and her aim, will prove invaluable in the fight for Eregion.

Selina Lo as Rian: Reputed to be one of the finest archers in Lindon, Rian, one of the members of Elrond’s recently formed band of warrior-elves. Her courage, and her aim, will prove invaluable in the fight for Eregion.

Credit: Instagram/@itsselinalo

Calam Lynch as Camnir: Camnir’s originality is unclear but he is known as an expert elven map-maker, with a particular expertise in navigating the woods of Eriador. After unforeseen danger requires finding a new path to Eregion, Camnir’s bravery will be put to the test when Elrond’s band of warrior-elves encounters an unexpected attack on the road: The Barrow-wights.

Calam Lynch as Camnir: Camnir’s originality is unclear but he is known as an expert elven map-maker, with a particular expertise in navigating the woods of Eriador. After unforeseen danger requires finding a new path to Eregion, Camnir’s bravery will be put to the test when Elrond’s band of warrior-elves encounters an unexpected attack on the road: The Barrow-wights.

Credit: Instagram/@calamlynch

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 July 2024, 14:00 IST
Entertainment NewsPrime VideoAmazon Prime VideoLord of the RingsHollywood News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT