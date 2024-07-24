'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' unveils new characters in Season 2

Kevin Eldon as Narvi: The great dwarf, Narvi, was described by JRR Tolkien as a “craftsman," a dwarf expert in smithing, and a close friend of Celebrimbor. Together, they created the famous Doors of Durin, on the west side of Khazad-dum.
Credit: Instagram/@theringsofpower
Amelia Kenworthy as Mirdania: Mirdania is a protege of master craftsman Celebrimbor, but her loyalty will be tested when an unexpected visitor arrives in Eregion, with the potential to alter the destiny of the Elven-smiths forever.
Credit: Instagram/@ameliakenworthy_
Selina Lo as Rian: Reputed to be one of the finest archers in Lindon, Rian, one of the members of Elrond’s recently formed band of warrior-elves. Her courage, and her aim, will prove invaluable in the fight for Eregion.
Credit: Instagram/@itsselinalo
Calam Lynch as Camnir: Camnir’s originality is unclear but he is known as an expert elven map-maker, with a particular expertise in navigating the woods of Eriador. After unforeseen danger requires finding a new path to Eregion, Camnir’s bravery will be put to the test when Elrond’s band of warrior-elves encounters an unexpected attack on the road: The Barrow-wights.
Credit: Instagram/@calamlynch
Published 24 July 2024, 14:00 IST