The music of 'Loki' is very soulful and hard to replicate: Composer A-Zal

Indian-American composer A-Zal (aka Atif Afzal) has previous experience working for American productions with NCIS and The Twilight Zone, but being part of the MCU is like a fantasy fulfilled to him. Dreaming of an Oscar or a Grammy, A-Zal speaks to DH about his experience working on Loki, the influences on his work, and which MCU film he would have loved to compose.

What did bagging a major Marvel project feel like?

To say the least, it reminded me of the same excitement I felt when I signed my first feature film. Marvel Studios is one of the major television companies renowned globally and to work with them is like a fantasy fulfilled. I was exuberant to see my name in the credits of the series.

To know that my name and my contribution to the studios would remain forever is a special feeling. I wouldn't say that this is a dream come true, as my dreams are to receive an Oscar or a Grammy one day, yet this is definitely a stepping stone to the dream that I once saw.

Were you influenced by the existing music in the MCU while writing for Loki?

Not really, I was not influenced at all by any other Marvel score or music. I only focussed on the brief that was given to me. The music for Loki is very soulful and hard to replicate.

In fact, I didn't even keep in mind any other Marvel soundscape while composing the soundtrack for Loki. This is not a set formula that I follow, but it worked for Loki.

Did your experience writing music for NCIS and The Twilight Zone come into play for Loki?

Absolutely! NCIS: Los Angeles and The Twilight Zone were my first major American Television series and the experience did come in handy in a huge way. Composing and singing for NCIS: Los Angeles and The Twilight Zone gave me the understanding and comfort of the workflow that is followed in Hollywood. The process is quite different from Bollywood.

More than the experience, projects like these with popular television networks like CBS Network gave me the recognition and exposure to other giants such as Marvel and Netflix. Every project led to another and I am extremely delighted to see the way it has all shaped up.

What was it like working with Natalie Holt for the series?

Although Natalie and I were composing our individual pieces, there was a point when we had to discuss how we would blend the two together. A technical discussion landed up becoming an exchange of musical ideas! I love the way she wrote the hybrid orchestral scores. That's so cool and new age! We plan to collaborate in the future for an independent project.

If you could write for one existing Marvel film, which would it be and why?

Without a doubt, it would be Avengers: Infinity War. When I saw this film, I felt I would have done the music differently with more hybrid and experimental sounds. Scoring music for an action film with characters is something that I really enjoy and both of these elements were present in Avengers.

Another reason is my admiration for the character of Thanos. I am the biggest Thanos fan, which I know might sound weird to you, but I love his strength, character and relentless attitude. If Thanos wasn't there, the movie won't exist, right! So, if I get a chance, I would love to score for the next Marvel feature film, although I am extremely happy with my work in the Loki series.