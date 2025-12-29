Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

The new teaser of 'Border 2' unveils 'Ghar Kab Aaoge', the most anticipated musical collaboration

The full song will be launched on 2nd January 2026, at a grand launch event at Longewala-Tanot in Rajasthan, marking a major milestone in Border 2’s journey to cinemas.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 08:55 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsSunny DeolVarun DhawanBorderDiljit DosanjhTrendingahan shetty

Follow us on :

Follow Us