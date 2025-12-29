<p>The makers of <em>Border 2</em> today dropped the teaser of the much-awaited song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, a powerful song that brings together Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh in one of the most powerful musical collaborations in recent times.</p><p>With the team that created this evergreen masterpiece, music by Anu Malik, reimagined by Mithoon, with additional fresh lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, adding onto the legacy of the original by Javed Akhtar. Together they create a layered, expansive composition that feels collective and deeply human. A touching song that carries forward an emotional sentiment audiences can deeply connect with.</p>.<p>The full song will be launched on 2nd January 2026, at a grand launch event at Longewala-Tanot in Rajasthan, marking a major milestone in <em>Border 2</em>’s journey to cinemas.</p><p>Directed by Anurag Singh, <em>Border 2</em> brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh.</p><p><em>Border 2</em> is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta and directed by Anurag Singh. An epic tale of valour and national pride returns to the big screen as Border 2 prepares to storm theaters on January 23, 2026.</p>