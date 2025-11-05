<p>Nani and Srikanth Odela's second outing, <em>The Paradise</em>, is one of the most anticipated movies as the duo is all set to enthral the audience after the blockbuster <em>Dasara</em>. While the excitement surrounding the film continues to rise, the makers recently dropped the fresh poster of the leading lady, Sonali Kulkarni. Sonali is rumoured to play a significant role with characteristics that draw comparisons to <em>Baahubali</em>'s formidable queen, Sivagami.</p><p>A source close to the project reveals, "Sonali ma'am's character is one of the most powerful characters and will be discussed vividly upon its release. She plays the mother of the protagonist and can best be described as the Shivagami of today’s times."</p>.<p>The 'raw statement<em>' </em>for<em> The Paradise</em> garnered immense attraction as it featured the protagonist's mother calling him the son of a prostitute. Ever since the first look, everyone was intrigued to know more about the mother and son who are poised to make a big impact with this film. While Sonali's character is said to be powerful, the poster further raises the anticipation to see how this complex narrative develops.</p><p><em>The Paradise</em> is shaping up well, and audiences are eager to witness what Srikanth Odela has to offer, showcasing his distinctive vision. He received love from all quarters for <em>Dasara</em>, his directorial debut. The movie went on to become one of the most successful films, garnering over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The movie was also special for Nani, as <em>Dasara</em> is the highest-grossing film in his career.</p>.<p>Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela with music by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander. The movie is scheduled for a grand release on March 26, 2026, hitting screens simultaneously in eight major languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.</p>