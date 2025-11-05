Menu
'The Paradise' Update: Sonali Kulkarni's role described as 'Shivagami of today’s times'

Sonali is rumoured to play a significant role with characteristics that draw comparisons to Baahubali's formidable queen, Sivagami.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 12:05 IST
Published 05 November 2025
