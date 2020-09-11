The Rolling Stones become first band to top UK album charts over six different decades

The Rolling Stones 1st to top UK charts over 6 decades

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs between band members Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood during their No Filter U.S. Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, U.S., August 22, 2019. Credit: Reuters File photo

Veteran rockers The Rolling Stones topped the British album charts once again on Friday, creating history by becoming the first band to score a number one album across six different decades, the Official Charts Company said.

The band, who first began performing in 1962, went straight to the top spot with a remastered version of their "Goats Head Soup" album, which was originally released in 1973 when it also reached number one.

The Stones, who still regularly tour despite their members such as singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards being well into their seventies, have now scored 13 UK chart-topping albums, the same number as Elvis Presley and Robbie Williams.

Only The Beatles have managed more with 15, the Official Charts Company said. 

