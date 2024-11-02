Home
'The Sabarmati Report' scripts history; launches song at NSE with bell-ringing in Muhurat ceremony

With the debut of the song Raja Ram, The Sabarmati Report has made history, becoming the first film to ring in the Muhurat Trading Ceremony at the National Stock Exchange through a song release.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 15:41 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 15:41 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRaashii KhannaNational Stock ExchangeDiwaliVikrant Massey

