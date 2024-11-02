'The Sabarmati Report' scripts history; launches song at NSE with bell-ringing in Muhurat ceremony

<p>Excitement is at its peak as <em>The Sabarmati Report</em> approaches its release. The teaser has already offered a taste of its powerful narrative. </p><p>In a remarkable first, the filmmakers unveiled their debut song, <em>Raja Ram</em>, by inaugurating the prestigious Mahurat Trading Bell Ringing Ceremony at the National Stock Exchange—marking it as the first film to launch a song at the nation’s grand Diwali pooja.</p><p>With the debut of <em>Raja Ram</em>, <em>The Sabarmati Report</em> has made history, becoming the first film to ring in the Muhurat Trading Ceremony at the National Stock Exchange through a song release.</p>.<p>Moreover, the teaser features Vikrant Massey's compelling line, "Humara desh poore vishwa mein sabse badi democracy hai, judge sahab," which underscores India’s unity and strength. This line serves as a reminder to those in authority that every Indian citizen deserves justice. As the film delves into an important episode of India’s past, this honor reflects its dedication to the nation's advancement.</p><p>Additionally, after two decades, Ektaa R Kapoor is bringing back a wave of nostalgia with the iconic song <em>Ram Ram</em> from her legendary TV show Kyunki <em>Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</em>. Now reimagined as <em>Raja Ram</em>, this song connects the essence of the original with a fresh cinematic appeal that will once again captivate audiences.</p><p><em>The Sabarmati Report</em>, presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a part of Balaji Telefilms Ltd) in collaboration with Vikir Films, features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. </p><p>Dheeraj Sarna directed the film, which was produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. Zee Studios will release it globally on November 15, 2024.</p>