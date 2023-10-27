The Taylor and Travis fan fiction that’s tearing TikTok apart

In a review on Goodreads, a user with the screen name Isabella called the book, “almost creepy” in a 1-star review. “if i could give this 0 stars, i would,” she said. “i love shipping TS/TK but this makes it weird.”

To followers of BookTok — the nickname for TikTok’s avid reader community — there is a clear distinction between books that are <em>loosely</em> based on real people, and those that are “real person fiction,” a subgenre of fan fiction in which amateur authors create unauthorized fictional stories involving real people.