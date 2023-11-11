The timeless legacy of ‘Manichithrathazhu’

There was a time in the ’80s and the ’90s when the Malayalam film industry used to stay out of the mainstream Indian film discourse. It stayed esoteric and elusive for most outsiders other than the ones who deliberately attempted to understand the culture and the art. While Tamil and Telugu cinema had collaborations with Bollywood, Malayalam films chose themes better known to Malayalis themselves. They took a route that was different from mainstream Indian films. But in the process, it even made India’s first 3D movie (My Dear Kuttichathan, 1984). With the recent new generation film movement in Malayalam cinema, the industry garnered attention from across the country — where it only received recognition earlier.