'The Wild Robot' movie review: At home in the wilderness

<p>Based on its namesake novel by Peter Brown, <em>The Wild Robot</em> is akin to breathing in the pure, unadulterated air of the wild. While not everyone might appreciate the wilderness and all that comes with it, just the ability to connect on a deeper level and enjoy the simpler things of life can leave a huge impact on us.</p>.<p>The movie follows the story of ROZZUM Unit 7134 aka Roz, a robot designed to accomplish any task given to it and the journey of evolving from a programmed robot to a member of the forest. After being shipwrecked on an island, Roz struggles to understand her purpose, with no tasks to fulfil. From being viewed as an enemy to becoming the saviour, the movie flows seamlessly, encapsulating a myriad of human emotions in a movie sans humans.</p>.<p>Tasked with protecting a goose egg, Roz finds an unlikely ally in Fink, the fox who is despised by the other animals. Together they embark on a journey to raise the little goose (Brightbill), who himself is an outcast. From a robot to a mom, Roz leaves no stone unturned to accomplish her task to see Brightbill fly away for the winter with the flock.</p>.<p>From individuals to a trio to a family, the story showcases how nature can adapt and what it means to be a family. We also get glimpses of how the outside world has been impacted by climate change, perhaps a subtle hint to us humans to learn from animals. The harsh reality is portrayed in a manner which can be absorbed easily.</p>.<p>For those looking for a visual treat, <em>The Wild Robot</em> does not disappoint, for the crew has done a tremendous job in elevating the animation while sticking to the subtle cues. Overall, <em>The Wild Robot</em> is an enjoyable movie designed to be watched with family and friends, which will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy.</p>