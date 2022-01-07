Third wave triggers slew of postponements

The film industry has been hit by the third wave of Covid-19. Imposition of weekend curfew and theatres operating with 50% occupancy will dent the industry’s business. Rise in cases have forced filmmakers across the country to postpone the release of their big-budget films. Showtime lists prominent films postponed indefinitely.

RRR (pan-Indian)

The SS Rajamouli-directorial, along with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, is the most-awaited film of the year. After grand promotions across the country, which cost the producers around Rs 20 crore, the period action drama failed to arrive on its scheduled release date of January 7. ‘Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film,” the makers announced. The film stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Jersey (Hindi)

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is a remake of the 2019 namesake Telugu hit. Shahid reprises Nani’s role as a failed cricketer attempting a big comeback. The sports drama was praised for terrific performances from Nani and Shraddha Srinath. The Hindi film was the first big postponement as it was set to release on New Year eve.

This is Shahid’s second consecutive Hindi remake. In 2019, he starred in ‘Kabir Singh’, remake of the sensational Telugu hit ‘Arjun Reddy’.

Ek Love Ya (Kannada)

Prem, aiming to make a strong comeback after the mediocre ‘The Villain’, had high hopes on ‘Ek Love Ya’. The romantic drama, starring debutants Raana and Reeshma Nanaiah was set to be out on January 21 but the pandemic has become a roadblock. Rachita Ram plays a prominent role in the film, produced by actor and Prem’s wife Rakshitha.

Valimai (Tamil)

It won’t be a ‘Thala’ pongal for Ajit Kumar’s fans as the much-awaited ‘Valimai’ got postponed on Thursday. Scheduled to release on January 13, the film is directed by H Vinoth, who earlier made ‘Nerkonda Parvai’ (Tamil remake of ‘Pink’). The trailer had high-octane stunts involving bikes. The revenge drama is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Radhe Shyam (pan-Indian)

It is touted to Prabhas’ year but 2022 has started on a wrong note for the pan-Indian star. ‘Radhe Shyam’ was set to release on January 14, a week after ‘RRR’. The highly anticipated clash isn’t a possibility now with ‘Radhe Shyam’ also surrendering to the grim pandemic situation. It is a sci-fi romantic drama with Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.