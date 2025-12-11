Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

After absconding for 2 weeks, Rahul Mamkootathil turns up to vote in local body polls

As he exited the polling booth, reporters confronted him with questions about his whereabouts and the allegations.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 13:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 13:34 IST
India NewsKeralasexual assault caseLocal Body Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us