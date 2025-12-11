Menu
uttar pradesh

UP woman delivers baby in e-rickshaw after ambulance fails to reach on time, probe ordered

The incident occurred in the Kotwali Dehat area, where Hemlata, a resident of Mohliya Shivpara, went into labour in the morning.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 13:37 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 13:37 IST
India NewsProbeE-rickshaw

