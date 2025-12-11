<p>Hardoi: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Thursday delivered her baby in an e-rickshaw after an ambulance failed to reach her on time. To add to her misery, her husband also faced difficulties at the hospital due to unavailability of a stretcher, officials said.</p><p>The incident occurred in the Kotwali Dehat area, where Hemlata, a resident of Mohliya Shivpara, went into labour in the morning, following which her husband Sarvesh Kumar called an ambulance service around 10 am.</p><p>Kumar alleged that no ambulance reached their home despite repeated attempts.</p>.West Bengal is not UP, won't allow this here: Mamata Banerjee on assault on non-veg food vendors at Gita recital.<p>With her condition worsening, Sarvesh said he decided to take Hemlata to the hospital in an e-rickshaw. However, Hemlata delivered the baby in the vehicle near Anand Cinema while on their way to the hospital.</p><p>After reaching the hospital, Sarvesh claimed he was unable to get a stretcher for nearly 15 minutes, causing further distress. The woman was eventually taken inside once the stretcher was arranged.</p><p>Medical College Principal Dr J B Gogoi said a probe has been ordered into the incident and action will be taken based on the findings.</p>