<p>After a Locarno win (<em>Thithi</em>, 2015) and a Berlin premiere (<em>Jugunuma: The Fable</em>) last year, director Raam Reddy is all set to make his third film. Titled <em>Lavender Fire</em>, he describes the movie as a “Gen Z Mumbai drama”. </p><p>The filmmaker will return to casting non-actors, much like in his debut film <em>Thithi</em>. “I'm writing with an approach similar to <em>Thithi</em>, where I'm casting first, getting to know them, and then writing for them,” he tells <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Raam’s first feature in 2015 was a Kannada rural comedy centred around the 11th day funeral ceremony of a 101-year-old man. His second feature — a surrealist drama featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Tilottama Shome — was set in a small Himalayan town. <em>Lavender Fire</em> will be centred around the modelling influencer world in Mumbai. “The film will be high-energy, very spontaneous, and authentic to Gen Z culture. It will also be flexible in its production,” Raam shares. </p>.'Delhi Crime 3' pushed my boundaries creatively: Ceiri Torjussen.<p>He is developing the film with his long-time associate Ere Gowda and photographer Mourya Dandu. He says he is shooting the film himself and was quite excited to reveal that he got the film’s title in a “dream”.</p><p>Despite challenges in reaching audiences for indie films, Raam remains motivated by the creative process and believes “there is a thriving segment of people interested in this type of work”. </p><p><em>Lavender Fire</em> will be made under his banner Prspctvs Productions. They will start shooting in January. </p>