Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Three new songs of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala released on his birth anniversary

The tracks -- “0008”, “Neal”, and “Take Notes” -- were unveiled on the official social media handles of the late singer on Wednesday and have garnered millions of views on YouTube.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 10:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 10:35 IST
Entertainment NewsSidhu Moosewala

Follow us on :

Follow Us