entertainment

'Tiger Ka Message' coming your way on September 27 at 11 am!

The much-anticipated 'Tiger 3' promotional campaign will kick off with the announcement while the movie has set its eyes on the big Diwali release window.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 10:59 IST

Yash Raj Films is all set to drop Tiger Ka Message, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3, on Wednesday at 11 am! With this, the much-anticipated Tiger 3 promotional campaign will kick off. The film has set its eyes on the big Diwali release window.

Interestingly, tomorrow is YRF’s Foundation Day, the birth anniversary of the legendary film-maker Yash Chopra. His son, Aditya Chopra is building the YRF Spy Universe brick by brick and Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is the next big one from this franchise.

Tiger Ka Message video will have Salman Khan as agent Tiger who will deliver an important message. Salman started the YRF Spy Universe with Ek Tha Tiger and has played a very crucial role in shaping the franchise that it has become today. So, all eyes will be on Tiger 3 to reveal the next series of events from the YRF spy universe.

Tiger 3 is directed by YRF’s homegrown filmmaker Maneesh Sharma.

(Published 26 September 2023, 10:59 IST)
