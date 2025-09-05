Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP MLA who insulted woman SP 'not in house' during police visit

Earlier, on September 2, KTJ Nagar police registered a case against the MLA for likening the SP Uma Prashanth to a dog during press conference held in the city.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 19:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 19:39 IST
BJPDavanagereATM crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us