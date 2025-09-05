<p>Davangere: A team of police visited the residence of Harihar MLA B P Harish on Wednesday night. The MLA was not in the house. </p><p>The cops found the BJP leader's wife and son at the residence, but he wasn't there. Police asked the family members to intimate him to report at the police station for an interrogation in connection with the case registered against him.</p>.'Waits like a dog': BJP MLA BP Harish booked for ‘insulting’ remarks against woman SP in Karnataka.<p>Police have also asked the family members whether they need any protection. </p><p>Earlier, on September 2, KTJ Nagar police registered a case against the MLA for likening the SP Uma Prashanth to a dog during press conference held in the city.</p>