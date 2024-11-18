Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' to release in September 2025

Shroff announced the news by sharing the movie's poster on his Instagram handle on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 08:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 08:08 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodTiger Shroff

Follow us on :

Follow Us