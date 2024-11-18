Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' to release in September 2025

<p>New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff is set to headline the fourth installment of the action franchise <em>Baaghi</em>, which will hit the big screens on September 5, 2025.</p><p>The upcoming film will be directed by A Harsha and produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.</p><p>Shroff announced the news by sharing the movie's poster on his Instagram handle on Monday.</p>.<p>The caption of the post read, "A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!"</p>.Rishab Shetty-helmed 'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release on October 2 next year .<p>The first <em>Baaghi</em> (2016) was directed by Sabbir Khan and also starred Shraddha Kapoor. The next two films -- <em>Baaghi 2</em> and <em>Baaghi 3</em> released in 2018 and 2020, respectively, and were helmed by Ahmed Khan.</p><p>While Disha Patani featured in the second installment, Kapoor returned to the franchise in the third film.</p><p>Shroff was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's <em>Singham Again</em>, which released on November 1.</p>