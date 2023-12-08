Tiranga my identity, Hindustan my country: Kashmiri rappers set internet on fire with rap song

Srinagar: Two rappers from Kashmir have taken the musical route to highlight the "transformation" of the valley following the abrogation of Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The video of the rap song Badalta Kashmir has become a hit on social media, garnering over two million views.

The over three-minute-long song is by the rappers Raasiq Sheikh (MC Raa) and Humaira (8MR). It was released on Youtube on December 3.

Those who have shared the song include Corps Commander of the Srinagar-based 15 or Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.