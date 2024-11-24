Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Tisca Chopra: I would not like to be called a woman filmmaker

Lauded for her portrayal of Vanita in the short film ‘Chutney’, Tisca Chopra tells DH about her directorial debut feature ‘Saali Mohobbat’ which premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India.
Pranati A S
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 08:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Q

You’ve been an accomplished actor. Why did you choose direction now?

A

It seemed to choose me, rather. When we finished writing the script of Saali Mohobbat, we narrated it to a few people. Everyone said, ‘You have to direct it’. I had directed a short film before (Rubaru) and produced three (Chutney, Chhuri, Rubaru). So it became a natural path to follow. Sanjay Chopra, my husband, Namratha Shenoy and I wrote the film’s script. I wanted to act in it. But direction came to me.

Q

How was the experience directing your first feature?

A

Exhilarating! And so exciting that we were able to premiere at IFFI, India’s own festival and Asia’s biggest. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. We had the premiere two days ago and it was very exciting to watch it with the audience. Life has come full circle as a storyteller — you’re on one side of the camera and you shift to the other side as writer and director, it was very exciting. 

Q

The number of female filmmakers in the industry are very few. What do you have to say about that?

A

I certainly hope that changes in the near future. But I don’t think any art form depends on gender. I think it’s gender agnostic — whether you’re a woman or a man, the point is you should know how to tell a story and be passionate about it. So it shouldn't matter but it has mattered. So…

Q

As a woman filmmaker yourself, did you face any challenges?

A

I would not like to be called a woman filmmaker as if it’s some special quota category. I would like to be known just as ‘a filmmaker’. We had a good story and it didn’t matter to Manish either whether I was a woman or a man. It was the story that was good and that’s most important.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 08:08 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingIFFI

Follow us on :

Follow Us