Tisca Chopra: I would not like to be called a woman filmmaker

Q
You’ve been an accomplished actor. Why did you choose direction now?
A
It seemed to choose me, rather. When we finished writing the script of Saali Mohobbat, we narrated it to a few people. Everyone said, ‘You have to direct it’. I had directed a short film before (Rubaru) and produced three (Chutney, Chhuri, Rubaru). So it became a natural path to follow. Sanjay Chopra, my husband, Namratha Shenoy and I wrote the film’s script. I wanted to act in it. But direction came to me.
Q
How was the experience directing your first feature?
A
Exhilarating! And so exciting that we were able to premiere at IFFI, India’s own festival and Asia’s biggest. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. We had the premiere two days ago and it was very exciting to watch it with the audience. Life has come full circle as a storyteller — you’re on one side of the camera and you shift to the other side as writer and director, it was very exciting.
Q
The number of female filmmakers in the industry are very few. What do you have to say about that?
A
I certainly hope that changes in the near future. But I don’t think any art form depends on gender. I think it’s gender agnostic — whether you’re a woman or a man, the point is you should know how to tell a story and be passionate about it. So it shouldn't matter but it has mattered. So…
Q
As a woman filmmaker yourself, did you face any challenges?
A
I would not like to be called a woman filmmaker as if it’s some special quota category. I would like to be known just as ‘a filmmaker’. We had a good story and it didn’t matter to Manish either whether I was a woman or a man. It was the story that was good and that’s most important.
