Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' books July 2026 release date

<p>Los Angeles: Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man movie will be released in theatres on July 24, 2026, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures has announced.</p>.<p>Set to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton of <em>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</em> fame, the untitled project will premiere shortly after <em>Avengers: Doomsday</em>, which releases on May 1, 2026, reported entertainment news outlet <em>Variety</em>.</p>.'Spider-Man 4' to commence shooting in 2025: Tom Holland.<p>The announcement comes days after Holland, who has played Peter Parker aka superhero Spider-Man in three standalone films, said he and partner, co-star Zendaya have read a draft of the script for the new movie. During an appearance on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Tuesday, Holland confirmed that the fourth <em>Spider-Man</em> movie is happening.</p>.<p>"Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there. Super exciting. I can't wait!" he said.</p>.<p>Holland last starred as Spider-Man in 2021's <em>No Way Home</em>, which saw him collaborate with previous web-slinging superheroes played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.</p>.<p>As Spider-Man, Holland has also appeared in Marvel blockbusters like <em>Avengers: Infinity War</em> and <em>Avengers: Endgame</em>.</p>.<p>The actor was recently cast in Christopher Nolan's next feature project. </p>