Tried so hard to keep story a secret: Jamie Lee Curtis on leaked picture from 'Freaky Friday 2' set

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who finished shooting for the upcoming Disney sequel Freaky Friday 2, says the leaked pictures from the set show the joy they felt while working on the movie.

Lee and Lindsay Lohan are reprising their roles of mother and daughter from the 2003's beloved body switch drama. The sequel is directed by Nisha Ganatra, while Mark Waters helmed the original movie.

The picture that has been leaked shows the two actors embracing each other.

"OK. Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking," Lee posted on Instagram.