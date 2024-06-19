Home
Tripti Dimri's stunning Italy vacation pics break the internet

'National Crush' of India Tripti Dimri never fails to take the internet ablaze whenever she posts something on her social media handle. The 'Animal' star, who is currently holidaying in Italy, has treated fans to a glimpse into her recent vacation and the pictures are going viral on social media.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 11:31 IST
Tripti Dimri has set social media on fire with her stunning vacation pictures from Italy.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Her bikini pics from vacation are going viral on social media highlighting her fun-loving personality.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

While the diva tends to keep her personal life private, her vacation photos from exotic locations has attracted significant attention from the netizens.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

In the photos, Tripti was seen flaunting her enviable figure against beautiful Italian backdrops.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Her followers flooded the comments section with admiration and compliments, appreciating her beauty and fitness.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

From exploring coastal gems to enjoying Italy's beauty, her pictures exuded a sense of relaxation and luxury.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Known for her impeccable style and fitness, Tripti's vacation pictures continue to rule the social media.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Published 19 June 2024, 11:31 IST
