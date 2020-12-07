TV actor Divya Bhatnagar dies of Covid-19 at 34

TV actor Divya Bhatnagar, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, passed away at the SevenHills Hospital in Mumbai on Monday.

Divya (34), who was part of teleserial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Udaan', 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morey' and 'Vish’, and reality shows, was living in Mumbai alone.

The actor was suffering from pneumonia and last month was diagnosed as suffering from Covid-19. Over the past few days, she was critical and was on ventilator support.

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar said, “I am so heartbroken …RIP my dearest Divya.”

Im so so so heartbroken 💔 RIP my dearest divya 🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/8EmYj7IVXV — Shilpa shirodkar (@Shilpashirodkr) December 6, 2020

Her friend and actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “I know life was too hard on you. The pain was intolerable but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pain, sadness, lies."