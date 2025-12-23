<p>With billion-dollar dreams and a powerhouse partner, Ken Goldin goes global with an amazing array of memorabilia — and some truly unusual finds.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 23, 2025</p>.<p>Can a smartwatch rewrite a legacy? A struggling filmmaker uses a high-tech gift from a scientist’s father to travel back in time, determined to reverse his professional downfall and seize a missed chance at greatness.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: aha Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 23, 2025</p>.<p>When a husband bets a friend that he can seduce his wife in 100 nights, a loyal maid named Hero intervenes. Using the power of storytelling to thwart the wager, Hero and her mistress, Cherry, defy the men in their lives to discover an unexpected romantic bond of their own.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 23, 2025</p>.<p><em>Cashero</em> tells the story of Kang Sang-woong, a man whose physical power is tied to his net worth. As he burns through his life savings to perform heroic acts, he and his girlfriend must use her mathematical brilliance to finance their survival against a mysterious group targeting superpowered individuals.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 23, 2025</p>.<p>Set against the backdrop of the post-WWII trials, <em>Nuremberg</em> explores the high-stakes psychological war between US Army psychiatrist Dr Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek) and Nazi leader Hermann Goring (Russell Crowe). Tasked with assessing the mental fitness of war criminals, Kelley enters an intense battle of wits with Goring that forces him to confront the very nature of evil and justice.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 23, 2025</p>.<p>Focusing on the domestic battles of financial stress and generational divides, <em>Middle Class</em> follows a family forced to confront their deepest values when a surprise opportunity knocks. The film masterfully portrays the delicate act of balancing survival with dreams, leading to a series of emotional revelations that challenge their way of life.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 24, 2025</p>.<p>In a whirlwind of romance and risk, lovers Rajini and Maina elope and tie the knot using a stolen <em>thali</em>. However, their quick marriage takes a terrifying turn when a vengeful spirit named Ponnarasi—bound to the dark history of the sacred necklace—possesses Maina. To save his bride from the spirit's wrath, Rajini and his eccentric group of friends must unravel a haunting mystery in a story that shifts from love to supernatural horror.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video & Simply South</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 24, 2025</p>.<p>Kate Winslet directs and joins Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn and Andrea Riseborough in a tender tale of a family’s farewell to their mother.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 24, 2025</p>.<p>Tom Segura: Teacher marks the comedian’s fifth stand-up special for Netflix and his dark and twisted comedic series, Bad Thoughts, which was nominated for an Emmy, is returning for a second season in 2026.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 24, 2025</p>.<p>Set against the backdrop of a remote island village, the story explores the deep contrast between a fan’s steadfast loyalty and a celebrity’s fading stardom. It follows Sagar as his perspective shifts from blind adoration to a powerful confrontation with reality, ultimately forcing him to reclaim his own identity and long-lost dreams.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 25, 2025</p>.<p>Christmas Gameday returns with two big-time divisional matchups, featuring the Cowboys vs. Commanders and Lions vs. Vikings.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 25, 2025</p>.<p><em>Revolver Rita</em> is a Tamil dark comedy film that follows a young woman whose life spirals into chaos when her family accidentally kills a notorious local gangster.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 26, 2025</p>.<p>Harshvardhan Rane stars as Vikram, a man whose obsession with actress Ada (Sonam Bajwa) leads him down a dark, lawless path. After Ada declares a desperate reward for his death to escape his clutches, the battle between them escalates into a high-stakes tragedy. The story finishes on a haunting note as Vikram proves his twisted love by taking a bullet for Ada, choosing to save her life at the cost of his own.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 26, 2025</p>.<p>Christmas Gameday returns with two big-time divisional matchups, featuring the <em>Lions vs. Vikings</em> and <em>Cowboys vs. Commanders</em>.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 26, 2025</p>.<p>This documentary traces the career of legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, whose tenacious reporting exposed cover-ups from My Lai to Abu Ghraib.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 26, 2025</p>.<p>In the heart-pounding conclusion of <em>Stranger Things</em> Season 5, the Hawkins crew must act fast to expose the town's hidden horrors. With Vecna having successfully captured the twelve children required for his global conquest, the squad enters a desperate battle to save humanity before the world is consumed.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 26, 2025</p>.<p>Simu Liu stars as Alexander Hale, a Chinese-American intelligence analyst whose mind is hacked by a mysterious agency called The Orphanage. Trapped in a fabricated reality with fake relationships and missions, Hale must navigate a 24/7 psychological performance to outsmart his manipulators and reclaim his true identity.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 28, 2025</p>.<p>In this reality series, a group of socialites navigate the drama and decadence of Palm Beach, where the parties are lavish and the gossip is endless.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 29, 2025</p>.<p>Gervais takes on his own mortality in a brutally honest and darkly funny stand-up special about his life, death and the state of the world.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: December 30, 2025</p>