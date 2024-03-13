Uorfi Javed all set to make her showbiz debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Understandably, after the announcement of the film, this project made waves on the film circuit, amid buzz that Tusshar Kapoor and Mouni Roy would be doing cameos in the film.

Now, the makers have revealed that social media sensation Uorfi Javed is making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Given the contemporary nature of the themes the film grapples with, the makers zeroed in on Uorfi, who they backed to do justice to the role, given how she rose to fame via social media.

As we all know, Uorfi is known for her unique fashion sense and her influence on social media, and fans are excited to see her take to the big screen in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a Dibakar Banerjee production, backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is slated for release on April 19, 2024.