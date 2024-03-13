Uorfi Javed all set to make her showbiz debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Known for her eccentric attires, social media sensation Uorfi Javed is all set to make her much-anticipated acting debut on the silver screen. The actor will be making her Bollywood debut with the film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.
The news of Uorfi's acting debut has sent ripples of excitement throughout the industry and among her fans.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 brings relevant themes for the current generation, focussing on the dynamics of love in the era of the internet and social media.
Understandably, after the announcement of the film, this project made waves on the film circuit, amid buzz that Tusshar Kapoor and Mouni Roy would be doing cameos in the film.
Given the contemporary nature of the themes the film grapples with, the makers zeroed in on Uorfi, who they backed to do justice to the role, given how she rose to fame via social media.
As we all know, Uorfi is known for her unique fashion sense and her influence on social media, and fans are excited to see her take to the big screen in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a Dibakar Banerjee production, backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is slated for release on April 19, 2024.
(Published 13 March 2024, 12:42 IST)