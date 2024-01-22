Uorfi Javed performs havan and celebrates the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya

A beautiful expression of religious harmony is witnessed when Uorfi Javed opted to perform a Hindu puja, showcasing the spirit of inclusivity and shared humanity.
The online sensation Uorfi Javed is known for her bold and outspoken behaviour. She is one of the personalities who never hesitates to put her ideology in front of the people. Be it her fashion choices or her take on controversial issues, she has always grabbed headlines with her honest opinions.
As our country celebrates the arrival of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Uorfi also joined the celebrations and organized a special havan at her place on January 22 and captioned "Congratulations to everyone celebrating! 🥰🌹" (sic).
Dressed in traditional attire, Uorfi is seen offering ghee to the fire at the puja in the social media post.
Uorfi's engagement in Hindu rituals, particularly the act of performing puja, has captured everyone's attention. Netizens are in awe of her act and showered praises on the post.
The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 in a high-profile event attended and watched by lakhs of people.