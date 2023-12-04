Uorfi Javed reacts after her Instagram account gets suspended

The fans of online sensation Uorfi Javed were in a state of shock for a brief time as the account of the fashionista was blocked by the image-sharing platform, Instagram.

However, it seemed to be a ‘technical glitch’ as the restrictions were lifted and the account was revoked soon.

Uorfi, who often makes news for her eccentric & DIY fashion choices and bold statements, took to her Instagram story to share this incident.

The diva posted a collage of the two mails with her fans, Uorfi wrote “I mean guys please decide." (sic)