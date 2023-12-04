Uorfi Javed reacts after her Instagram account gets suspended

The fans of online sensation Uorfi Javed were in a state of shock for a brief time as the account of the fashionista was blocked by the image-sharing platform, Instagram.
However, it seemed to be a ‘technical glitch’ as the restrictions were lifted and the account was revoked soon.
Uorfi, who often makes news for her eccentric & DIY fashion choices and bold statements, took to her Instagram story to share this incident.
The diva posted a collage of the two mails with her fans, Uorfi wrote “I mean guys please decide." (sic)
A screebgrab of Uorfi Javed's Instagram stories.
Credit: Instagram/@urf7i
In the screengrab, it was mentioned that her account was suspended for not following guidelines.
Previously, a video of Uorfi getting arrested by the Mumbai police went viral on social media. This turned out to be a publicity gimmick for a fashion brand and she received flack from many.
Uorfi is one of the self-made stars in showbiz who has carved a niche space for herself in the digital space with her unique way of dressing and bold fashion choices and views.