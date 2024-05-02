Vaani Kapoor set to charm audiences as lead in 'Badtameez Gill' – A tale of youthful rebellion

Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor will be seen in and as Bollywood film Badtameez Gill. The modern-age drama, revolves around a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London. Helmed by Navjot Gulati, the movie is backed by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani along with Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone.

Navjot has directed films like Jai Mummy Di and soon-to-be-released Pooja Meri Jaan and also has previously written Running Shaadi and Ginny Weds Sunny.

“Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project Badtameez Gill that is set to go on floors in the first week of May! Vaani was the first and the only choice and she is perfect for the part in every way. Vaani will showcase a totally different side to her acting in our film that has its heart in the right place,” said producer duo Nickky and Viicky Bhagnani.